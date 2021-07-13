Italy the best! Champion of Euro 2020

The british do it badly and the Italians do it better, this is the result of the Euro 2020 final. Yesterday the Azzurri returned to Rome with the cup, celebrations and choirs in the street. The celebrations and parades have been continuing since Sunday with dances, songs, choirs, pizza, pasta, spaghetti and mandolin. Mancini’s Italy did a perfect service to the Queen and her subjects.

