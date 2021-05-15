La denuncia di Marah, ballerina palestinese in Belgio: «Notte dei cristalli contro i palestinesi, nell’indifferenza dell’Europa”

Marah Haj è una studentessa di 23 anni che studia danza contemporanea al Royal Conservatory of Antwerp in Belgio, dove vive da tre anni. Marah è nata in un piccolo villaggio arabo del nord di Israele chiamato “Kofor Yasif”, abitato solo da palestinesi, ma viaggia con passaporto israeliano. Tramite un’amica musicista italiana, originaria del Sannio, ha inviato a bMagazine una lunga lettera scritta a seguito dell’escalation di scontri ripresi in Medio Oriente.

A pagare in queste ore il durissimo prezzo di sangue è la popolazione civile palestinese. 122 vittime, palazzi sventrati e raid missilistici su 31 scuole, denunciati da Save the Children. La lettera di Marah rivolta all’opinione pubblica europea è durissima e la descrizione dei fatti che stanno accadendo in queste ore a Gaza e Gerusalemme, appresi da familiari, amici e media, denuncia il totale abbandono e isolamento della comunità palestinese vittima di attacchi militari e spirali d’odio totalmente fuori controllo. Di seguito la lettera d’appello dell’artista palestinese in italiano e in inglese.

«Care persone,

cari insegnanti, studenti, artisti, registi e qualsiasi cosa vogliate essere,

mi rivolgo a tutti voi, a tutti voi che conosco, a tutti voi che mi avete conosciuto, perché per quanto mi senta devastata e inutile questa settimana, non c’è niente di più importante per me che parlare con voi.

Ho passato le ultime quattro ore a scrivere questo. Potreste impiegare 15 minuti per leggerlo. Se non vi interessa, potete lasciar perdere. È una lunga e-mail che vi invito a leggere e che riguarda il caos che sta accadendo ora in Israele-Palestina, da dove vengo io, il che rende ancora più difficile credere che sia al sicuro, mentre qui in Belgio è tutto tranquillo.

Perché dovrebbe interessarvi? Perché non è una questione specifica che appartiene a un punto del mondo e noi come europei non abbiamo nulla a che fare con essa, è una questione che mette in discussione questa cosa che chiamiamo umanità. Cosa sono gli esseri umani? Cosa sono i diritti umani?

La situazione non è mai andata troppo male e non mi ha mai toccato così in profondità da farmi rabbrividire e ribollire, fino a quando non ho visto mio cugino picchiato dalla polizia israeliana e 500 israeliani di estrema destra urlare sotto la finestra del mio migliore amico (che è uno studente): “Morte per gli arabi! Morte per gli arabi!”

Perché dovrebbe importarvi? Perché avete già imparato dalla Seconda guerra mondiale, l’olocausto e i nazisti, e la storia in questo momento si sta ripetendo ma con ruoli diversi, commettendo quasi gli stessi crimini. Quindi forse è utile conoscere la guerra sorella della Seconda guerra mondiale ed essere informati con informazioni corrette su quello che sta succedendo nel mondo.

So anche che i ballerini tendono ad amare Israele solo per la sua scena di danza, ed è qualcosa con cui mi sono confrontata solo quando sono venuta in Europa, e sono rimasta scioccata dal fatto che la gente distingue tra politica e arte. Il soldato che arresta i bambini e tortura la gente è lo stesso ballerino che sul palcoscenico presenta un repertorio incredibile con gambe altissime – ma è la stessa persona, con lo stesso cervello in entrambi i contesti (e ho ballato con molti di questi quattro anni fa). Quindi è anche importante, quando ci si rivolge alla scena della danza israeliana, sapere qual è il contesto di cui stiamo parlando.

So che la quantità pazzesca di video e informazioni sui social media può confondere molto, e dato che le cose si intensificano molto velocemente, ci si perde facilmente e non si riesce più a tenere il conto (per fortuna ho la mia famiglia e gli amici a cui posso sempre chiedere). Ecco perché volevo parlare con voi, perché questo è il minimo che posso fare mentre sono qui, cioè raggiungere le persone nel mio ambiente. Inoltre, forse, se sentite i fatti da una persona più vicina che conoscete personalmente, gli stessi fatti possono sembrare diversi.

È iniziato a Gerusalemme in un quartiere chiamato Sheikh Jarrah. Gerusalemme è divisa in due parti: est e ovest. L’ovest è dove vivono gli ebrei e l’est è dove vivono i palestinesi/arabi (la cosiddetta città vecchia). Gerusalemme, come molte altre città, è circondata da insediamenti israelo-ebraici, che sono piccoli villaggi, completamente nuovi, costruiti su un terreno che apparteneva ai palestinesi. Quindi il modo in cui questo insediamento è stato costruito è quello di rendere senza casa le famiglie palestinesi che vivevano su quella terra senza casa.

Come si vede nei video, un gruppo di coloni ebrei israeliani ha finalmente deciso di passare all’azione e ha deciso di rubare le case dei palestinesi, gettando tutta la loro roba fuori, mettendo una bandiera israeliana all’ingresso e questo è quanto. È così che si pretende che sia tua. Non stiamo ancora parlando di polizia o esercito, stiamo parlando di persone normali a cui è stato fatto il lavaggio del cervello e di razzisti estremi che possono semplicemente venire a casa tua dove hai vissuto per 50 anni e buttarti fuori perché “è loro”.

E il piano era di andare da lì “casa per casa” a Gerusalemme est per rubarla e rendere ebrea tutta Gerusalemme. Quindi niente più arabi – pulizia. Fino ad ora, 200 famiglie sono in pericolo di rimanere senza casa.

La gente ha iniziato a protestare ovunque contro quello che sta succedendo a Sheikh Jarrah, e l’hashtag #savesheikhjarrah sui social media era ovunque. Ma in Israele o in Palestina non si può protestare con la pace, così la polizia – la cui funzione è quella di proteggere i cittadini – qui mira a danneggiare e uccidere gli arabi. E così la polizia ha interferito in tutte le proteste con i suoi cavalli, pistole vere, bombe a gas e spari di gomma, per cercare di arrestare e picchiare chiunque sia presente nella protesta, solo perché stanno lottando contro il sistema di apartheid di Israele.

Un’altra cosa in cui questo stato di apartheid è bravo, è trasformare le celebrazioni in genocidi e massacri. Così, per esempio, quando i musulmani che stavano digiunando per il ramadan si stavano riunendo per mangiare finalmente tutti insieme a Gerusalemme, l’esercito e la polizia sono arrivati per iniziare a sparare, e i palestinesi hanno potuto solo reagire con il loro cibo.

Il passo successivo del processo di presa in giro razzista è stato che la polizia e l’esercito hanno iniziato a lanciare bombe a gas e proiettili di gomma su chiunque stesse pregando dentro e fuori la moschea di Al Aqsa, minacciando di dare fuoco alla moschea e di distruggerne alcune parti. Naturalmente hanno continuato ad arrestare persone e a metterle in prigione senza alcuna accusa, così possono torturarle e aspettare che muoiano.

La cosa triste è che nessun paese al mondo protegge la Palestina. Gli Stati Uniti, l’Europa, i ricchi paesi arabi come l’Arabia Saudita, gli Emirati Uniti e così via, sono tutti sotto il controllo di Israele (denaro). Così, quando questi attacchi razzisti accadono ai palestinesi, chi li protegge? Chi può dare istruzioni immediate e fermare ciò che sta accadendo? Nessuno. Immaginate che ora il Belgio venga attaccato, i paesi europei rimarrebbero in silenzio? Certo che no! Perché sono insieme!

Allora chi protegge i palestinesi? I movimenti di lotta palestinesi che hanno sede a Gaza. Questi movimenti di lotta sono quasi sempre chiamati (dal resto del mondo) movimenti terroristici perché sono estremamente religiosi. Ma siccome non chiamerò terroristi i coloni israeliani o la polizia, non chiamerò terroristi neanche questi movimenti di lotta. Perché il terrorismo non riguarda la religione, riguarda le azioni violente e razziste che si fanno.

Poiché Israele non può mettere sotto controllo le sue azioni razziste e le sue ideologie di pulizia se non viene minacciato, così hanno fatto quei movimenti di lotta palestinesi. Hanno inviato a Israele due avvertimenti per fermare ciò che la polizia e i coloni stanno facendo ai palestinesi e metterli sotto controllo, altrimenti spareranno un razzo su Tel Aviv. È questa la soluzione? No.

C’è un’altra soluzione in quel momento? No.

Il mondo in quel momento stava facendo qualcosa per la situazione? No.

Un razzo potrebbe spaventare Israele e indurlo a fermare le azioni razziste a Gerusalemme? Forse.

Israele se ne importava dei due avvertimenti? No. (stavano aspettando)

E così sono stati inviati razzi da Gaza a Tel Aviv, mirando a punti non abitabili, più per causare danni economici che corpi umani. Ma naturalmente Israele ha colto l’occasione e ha iniziato a bombardare gli ultimi edifici sopravvissuti a Gaza, come luoghi di assistenza medica, ospedali o uffici a Gaza, preferibilmente abitati. Preferibilmente con bambini. Perché quando i genitori vedono i loro figli morti, smettono di combattere, gli si spezza il cuore e la situazione è finita. Fino ad ora 84 sono i morti, 17 di loro sono bambini.

Da qui, le proteste all’interno di Israele erano ovunque. Le proteste erano guidate da palestinesi che vivono in Israele (quindi la stessa identità che ho io) contro il sistema dell’apartheid. Molto importante da menzionare: Questi manifestanti protestavano contro il sistema, contro il razzismo, contro il furto di case e la pulizia, non protestavano contro gli ebrei.

In una di queste proteste mio cugino fu picchiato e portato in prigione mentre scappava dalle bombe a gas. Comunque, quando i sionisti e i coloni di tutto Israele hanno visto che i palestinesi all’interno di Israele protestavano in gran numero, è tornata la Kristallnacht o la notte dei vetri rotti del 1938. Tutti conosciamo questa notte in cui le forze paramilitari SA e i civili di tutta la Germania nazista organizzarono un pogrom contro gli ebrei il 9-10 novembre 1938. Le autorità tedesche guardarono senza intervenire. Stessa cosa ieri 12/05/2021, gruppi sionisti israeliani si sono organizzati e hanno cominciato ad andare nelle case dove vivono gli arabi, soprattutto gli studenti, per attaccarli, picchiarli o accoltellarli.

Vanno nelle strade di Haifa, Akka, Bat Yam sotto il logo di “morte per gli arabi” e distruggono tutti i negozi e i luoghi di affari degli arabi. Fate attenzione, questi sionisti sono protetti e sostenuti dalla polizia alle loro spalle. Sono stati pubblicati molti post per avvertire gli studenti e la gente di non uscire di casa, di non camminare da soli, di non andare in macchina, perché se vedono che sei un arabo, attaccano la macchina, la distruggono a pezzi, e se sei fortunato scappi, altrimenti festeggiano sul tuo corpo morto.

A Bat Yam, molto vicino a Haifa, quando questi gruppi sionisti marciavano per le strade con le loro pistole e coltelli, hanno trovato una preda – c’era un arabo per strada – lo hanno attaccato e ucciso e hanno continuato a picchiarlo anche quando era steso morto sul pavimento. Umanità? Salute mentale?

Il mio migliore amico ieri era nel suo dormitorio, con una porta chiusa a chiave e un divano davanti alla porta, aspettando il suo destino mentre assisteva alla rivolta sotto la sua finestra. Ho allegato video e link per farveli vedere.

Il problema è che tutto è fuori controllo, e le autorità se la godono. La destra, la polizia, l’esercito sono tutti uniti e danno piena libertà e protezione ai sionisti che attaccano gli arabi e incoraggiano la loro morte.

L’80% della popolazione israeliana è sionista, con tutto il dispiacere. Anche gli israeliani che sono di sinistra e per la pace non possono confessare direttamente i crimini che Israele sta facendo, perché questo causerebbe loro problemi, e vogliono ancora essere privilegiati.

Sono costantemente preoccupata per la mia famiglia e i miei amici, poiché molti di loro vivono ad Haifa e sono in pericolo. Mi chiedo come potranno poi tornare all’università – ebrei e arabi insieme – e continuare a vivere come dovrebbero? È estremamente insicuro. Ovunque è insicuro. E chiunque può avere una pistola ed è qualificato per uccidere. Tutti i posti che conoscevo bene e in cui sono cresciuta sono in fiamme, tutto è distrutto, non puoi usare i mezzi di trasporto, se vai come arabo su un treno o un autobus, sei morto.

Continuo a ricevere sul mio telefono gli screenshot delle conversazioni dei gruppi whatsapp sionisti, che annunciano dove si incontreranno e quale strada è piena di arabi che possono attaccare. Una lista di istruzioni è già stata fatta, come non assumere mai arabi, non comprare mai da arabi ecc. suona familiare, no?

Comunque, cari, cosa potete fare? Il mio obiettivo non è quello di farvi compatire la situazione o addirittura compatire me, ma di rendervi consapevoli di quello che sta succedendo. In modo che forse se in qualsiasi momento vi confronterete con l’argomento, avrete un’idea di cosa dire, della verità. Diffondere la conoscenza e la consapevolezza sono la chiavi, mostrando solidarietà e sostegno si può fare pressione sul sistema e farlo cambiare. Purtroppo, non c’era abbastanza varietà di persone nel raduno di ieri a Bruxelles. Erano principalmente arabi, e non c’era molta rappresentanza di altre nazionalità. C’è una manifestazione sabato 15/05/2021 alle 15:00 a Bruxelles, e speriamo che ci sia più varietà e più presenza. La solidarietà è importante, e questo è un problema che ha lo stesso valore del Blm, del taglio delle sovvenzioni nelle Fiandre, del sessismo ecc. È un problema dell’umanità in generale, perché se guardiamo chi sostiene Israele, anche se sa che è un paese di apartheid, scopriamo che il problema non è solo lì. È qui, è ovunque, è anche in Europa.

Grazie per l’attenzione,

Marah»

Qui una serie di video di violenze da Instagram e Facebook, allegati alla lettera. Le immagini non sono adatte alla vista dei minori:

La lettera in inglese

Marah Haj is a 23-year-old Palestinian student. She studies contemporary dance at the Royal Conservatory of Antwerp- Belgium. She comes from a small Arabic village in the north of Israel (occupied Palestine) called “Kofor Yasif”, where it’s only inhabited by Palestinians, but she carries the Israeli passport. She has been living in Belgium for 3 years now.

«Dear people,

Dear teachers, students, artists, directors and whatever you want to be

I’m reaching out to all of you, all of you that I know, all of you who have met me, because as devastated and useless as I feel this week, there is nothing more important for me than talking to you.

I have spent the last 4 hours writing this. It is a long email that I invite you to read, and it will be about the chaos that is happening now in Israel-Palestine, where I come from, which makes it even harder to believe since I’m safe and everything is quiet here in Belgium.

Why would you care? Because it’s not a specific issue that belongs to one spot of the world and we as Europeans have nothing to do with it, it is an issue that questions this thing that we call HUMANITY. What are humans? What are human rights?

The situation has never gone too bad and has never touched me that deep to make me shiver and boil, until I have seen my cousin get beaten up by the Israeli police and 500 Israeli extreme right wing screaming underneath my best friend’s window (who is a student) : DEATH FOR ARABS, DEATH FOR ARABS.

WHY WOULD YOU CARE? Because you have already learned about the 2nd world war, the holocaust and the Nazis, and the history at this moment is repeating itself but with different roles, committing almost the same crimes. So maybe it’s useful to know about the sister war of the 2nd world war and to be informed with CORRECT information about what is happening in the world.

I know also in my field that dancers tend to like Israel just because of its dance scene, and it is something I got confronted with only when coming to Europe, and I was shocked by the fact that people distinguish between politics and art. The soldier who arrests kids and tortures people is the same dancer on stage that is presenting an amazing repertoire with amazing high legs- BUT IT IS THE SAME PERSON, WITH THE SAME BRAIN IN BOTH CONTEXTS (and I have danced with many of those 4 years ago). So it is also important when addressing the Israeli dance scene, to know what is the context we are talking about.

I know that the crazy amount of videos and info on the social media can be sooo confusing, and since things escalate super fast, you get lost easily and cannot keep track anymore (luckily I have my family and friends that I always can ask). That’s why I wanted to talk to you, because that’s the least I can do while being here, is to reach out to the people in my environment. Also maybe if you hear things from a closer person that you know personally, things can sound differently.

It has started in Jerusalem in a neighborhood called Sheikh Jarrah. Jerusalem is divided into 2 parts: east and west. The west is where jewish people live, and the east is where the Palestinians/ arabs live (what is called the old city). Jerusalem as many other cities is surround by Israeli-jewish settlements, which are small villages, completely new that are built on top of a land that belonged to a Palestinian. So how this settlement was built is through making the Palestinian families that lived on that land HOMELESS.

As you see in videos, a group of Israeli Jewish settlers finally decided to take action and decided to steal the houses of Palestinians, throwing all their stuff outside, putting an Israeli flag on the entrance and that’s it. That’s how you claim it’s yours. We are not talking yet about police or army, we are talking about normal people that are completely brainwashed and extreme racists that can just simply come to your house where you lived for 50 years and kick you out because “it’s theirs”. And the plan was to go from there “house by house” in east Jerusalem to steal it and make the whole Jerusalem Jewish. So no more Arabs- CLEANSING. Until now, 200 families are in danger of being homeless.

People started protesting everywhere against what is happening in Sheikh Jarrah, and the hashtag #savesheikhjarrah on social media was everywhere. But in Israel or Palestine you cannot protest with piece, so the police- whom its function is to protect the citizens- here they aim to harm and kill arabs. And so the police interfered in all protests with its horses, real guns, gas bombs and rubber shootings, to try to arrest and beat whoever is present in the protest, just because they are fighting against the apartheid system of Israel.

Another thing that this state of apartheid is good at, is turning celebrations into genocides and massacres. So for example, when the Muslims who were fasting for Ramadan were gathering to finally eat all together in Jerusalem, the army and the police came to start shooting, and Palestinians could only fight back with their food.

Next step of the racist teasing process, was that the police and army started to throw gas bombs and rubber bullets on whoever is praying inside and outside, threatening that they will put the Mosque on fire and destroying parts of it. Of course they continued arresting people and putting them in jail with no accusation, like this they can torture them and wait for them to die.

The sad thing is, that no country in the world protects Palestine. USA, Europe, the rich Arabic countries like Saudi Arabia, United Emirates and so on, they are all under the control of Israel (money). So when these racist attack happen to Palestinians, who protects them? Who can give immediate instructions and stop what is happening? No one. Imagine that now Belgium would be attacked, would the European countries stay silent? Of course not! Because they are together!

So who protects Palestinians? The Palestinian fighting movements that are based in Gaza. These fighting movements are most of the times called (by the rest of the world) terrorist movements because they are extremely religious. But since I’m not going to call the Israeli settlers or the police terrorists, im not going to call those fighting movements terrorists neither. Because terrorism is not about religion, is about the violent racist actions that you do.

Since Israel cannot put its racist actions and cleansing ideologies under control unless it gets threatened, so did those Palestinians fighting movements. They have sent Israel two warnings to stop what the police and the settlers are doing to Palestinians and put them under control, otherwise they will shoot a rocket to tel aviv. Is this the solution? Nooooo

Is there another solution in that moment? Noooo

Was the world in that moment doing anything about the situation? Noooo

Would a rocket make Israel scared and cause the to stop the racist actions in Jerusalem? Maybe

Did Israel give a shit about the 2 warnings? Noooo (they were waiting for it)

And so rockets were sent from Gaza to Tel aviv, aiming at non-inhabitable spots, more towards causing financial damage than human bodies. But of course Israel took the chance, and started to bomb the last surviving buildings in Gaza like medical aid places, hospitals or offices in Gaza, preferably inhabitable. Preferably with kids. Because when parents see their kids dead, they stop fighting, their heart breaks and the situation is over. Til now 84 are dead, 17 of them are children.

From here, protests inside of Israel were everywhere. The protests were lead by Palestinians who live inside of Israel (so the same identity as the one I have) against the apartheid system. Very important to mention: THESE PROTESTORS WERE PROTESTING AGAINST THE SYSTEM, AGAINST RACISM, AGAINST STEALING HOUSES AND CLEANSING. THEY WERE NOT PROTESTING AGAINST JEWISH PEOPLE.

In one of these protest my cousin was beaten up and taken to the jail while he was running away from the gas bombs. Anyhow, when the Zionists and settlers all over Israel saw that Palestinians inside of Israel are protesting in big numbers, the Kristallnacht or the night of broken glass in 1938 came back. We all know this night when SA paramilitary forces and civilians throughout Nazi Germany organized a pogrom against Jews on 9–10 November 1938. The German authorities looked on without intervening. Same thing yesterday 12/05/2012, Israeli Zionist groups organized themselves and started to go to houses where Arabs live, especially students, to attack them, beat them or stab them. They go in the streets of Haifa, akka, bat yam under the logo of “DEATH FOR ARABS” and destroy all the shops and business places of arabs. Take care, these Zionists are protected and supported by the police behind them. Many posts were published to warn students and people to not leave their houses, not walk alone, don’t go in the car, because if they see that u r an arab, they attack the car, destroy it in pieces, and if u r lucky u run away, otherwise they celebrate ur dead body.

In Bat yam, very close to Haifa, when these Zionist group were marching in the streets with their guns and knives, they found a prey- there was an Arab in the street- they attacked him and killed him and kept on beating him even when he was lying dead on the floor. HUMANITY??????? MENTAL HEALTH???????

My best friend was in his dorm yesterday, with a locked door and a sofa in front of the door, waiting for his destiny while witnessing the riot underneath his window. I have attached videos and link of videos for you to see.

The problem is, everything is out of control, and the authorities are enjoying it. the right wing ,The police, the army are all united and they give the full freedom and protection to the Zionists that are attacking Arabs and encouraging for their death.

80% of the Israeli population are Zionists, with all sorrow. Even Israelis people that are left wing and for peace, cannot directly confess the crimes that Israel is doing, because that will cause them problems, and they still want to be privileged.

I am constantly worried about my family and friends, since a lot of them are living in Haifa and are under danger. I am wondering how they can go back to the university afterwards- Jews and Arabs together-and continue living as they should? It is extremely unsafe. Everywhere is unsafe. And anyone can have a gun and is qualified to kill. All the places I knew so well and grew up in are on fire, everything is destroyed, you cannot use transportation, if you go as an arab on a train or a bus, you are dead.

I keep on receiving on my phone screenshots of the conversations of the Zionist whatsapp group, announcing where they will meet and which street is full of arabs that they can attack. A list of instructions has been already made like never hiring Arabs, never buying from Arabs etc. sounds familiar no?

Anyways dear people, what can you do? my goal is not to make you pity the situation or even pity me, but to make you aware of what is happening. So that maybe if at any point you are confronted with the topic, you kind of have an idea of what to say, of the truth. Spreading knowledge and awareness is the key and by showing solidarity and support, a pressure can be placed on the system and make it change. Sadly, there was not enough variety of people in the gathering of yesterday in brussels. It was mainly Arabs, and not so much representation of other nationalities. There is a demonstration on Saturday 15/05/2021 at 15:00 in Brussels, and hopefully there will be more variety and more presence. Many capitals are protesting this weekend, don’t be scared to join them!

Solidarity is important, and this is an issue that has the same value as BLM, cut of subventions in Flanders, sexism etc. It is a problem in HUMANITY in general, because if we look at who is supporting Israel, even if they know that it is an apartheid country, we discover that the problem is not only there. It is here, it is in Europe, it is in USA, it is everywhere.

I hope to see you on Saturday. Your presence is important. And it would mean a lot to me.

If you wanna say anything back to me, please don’t hesitate.

Thanks

Marah»

(a cura di Michele Intorcia)